There is no Press for this Ticker
Putnam County National Bank of Carmel is a full-service bank. It provides a wide array of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, churches, and other non-profit organizations. The bank accepts deposits, offers loan, lending services and various other services such as online banking, cards, mobile application, safe deposit boxes and official checks and personal money orders.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Putnam County National Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Putnam County National (PUNB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Putnam County National (OTCEM: PUNB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Putnam County National's (PUNB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Putnam County National.

Q

What is the target price for Putnam County National (PUNB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Putnam County National

Q

Current Stock Price for Putnam County National (PUNB)?

A

The stock price for Putnam County National (OTCEM: PUNB) is $105 last updated Fri Oct 26 2012 19:30:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Putnam County National (PUNB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Putnam County National.

Q

When is Putnam County National (OTCEM:PUNB) reporting earnings?

A

Putnam County National does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Putnam County National (PUNB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Putnam County National.

Q

What sector and industry does Putnam County National (PUNB) operate in?

A

Putnam County National is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.