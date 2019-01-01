QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
125.1M/80.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
5.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
4.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Puget Technologies Inc is a development-stage company in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Puget Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Puget Technologies (PUGE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Puget Technologies (OTCPK: PUGE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Puget Technologies's (PUGE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Puget Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Puget Technologies (PUGE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Puget Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Puget Technologies (PUGE)?

A

The stock price for Puget Technologies (OTCPK: PUGE) is $0.0011 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Puget Technologies (PUGE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Puget Technologies.

Q

When is Puget Technologies (OTCPK:PUGE) reporting earnings?

A

Puget Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Puget Technologies (PUGE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Puget Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Puget Technologies (PUGE) operate in?

A

Puget Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.