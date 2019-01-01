QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.06 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
4.1K/37.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
17.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
253.6M
Outstanding
Pancontinental Resources Corp is a Canada-based exploration company. It is involved in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral properties. Its projects include Brewer Gold Project & Jefferson Gold Project in South Carolina; and St. Laurent, Montcalm, Nova, and Gambler projects in Ontario.

Analyst Ratings

Pancontinental Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pancontinental Resources (PUCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pancontinental Resources (OTCQB: PUCCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pancontinental Resources's (PUCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pancontinental Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Pancontinental Resources (PUCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pancontinental Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Pancontinental Resources (PUCCF)?

A

The stock price for Pancontinental Resources (OTCQB: PUCCF) is $0.06785 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:46:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pancontinental Resources (PUCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pancontinental Resources.

Q

When is Pancontinental Resources (OTCQB:PUCCF) reporting earnings?

A

Pancontinental Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pancontinental Resources (PUCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pancontinental Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Pancontinental Resources (PUCCF) operate in?

A

Pancontinental Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.