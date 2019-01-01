QQQ
Patrizia AG is an active real estate investment company that operates in two primary segments: management services, which includes the buying and selling of properties, long-term property management, portfolio management, and service fee income; and investments, which includes returns on co-investments as well as principal investments. The majority of Patrizia's revenue is generated by the management services segment. The firm invests in both residential and commercial real estate throughout Europe, with over half of its revenue coming from its holdings in Germany.

Patrizia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Patrizia (PTZIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Patrizia (OTCGM: PTZIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Patrizia's (PTZIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Patrizia.

Q

What is the target price for Patrizia (PTZIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Patrizia

Q

Current Stock Price for Patrizia (PTZIF)?

A

The stock price for Patrizia (OTCGM: PTZIF) is $26.65 last updated Wed Nov 10 2021 17:50:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Patrizia (PTZIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Patrizia.

Q

When is Patrizia (OTCGM:PTZIF) reporting earnings?

A

Patrizia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Patrizia (PTZIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Patrizia.

Q

What sector and industry does Patrizia (PTZIF) operate in?

A

Patrizia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.