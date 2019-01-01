PT Wijaya Karya Beton Tbk is an Indonesia-based company engaged in concrete trading and industry, construction services and other related businesses. Company's operating segments are Concrete, Quarry, and Services. The Concrete Segment is the core business of the company which is done through the production of both precast and ready mix concrete. The Quarry Segment is part of the concrete production process which includes mining activities and production of split, screen. Services Segment is a service developed by the company in line with continuous business and technological innovation.