Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.84
Shares
8.7B
Outstanding
PT Wijaya Karya Beton Tbk is an Indonesia-based company engaged in concrete trading and industry, construction services and other related businesses. Company's operating segments are Concrete, Quarry, and Services. The Concrete Segment is the core business of the company which is done through the production of both precast and ready mix concrete. The Quarry Segment is part of the concrete production process which includes mining activities and production of split, screen. Services Segment is a service developed by the company in line with continuous business and technological innovation.

Wijaya Karya Beton Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wijaya Karya Beton (PTWJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wijaya Karya Beton (OTCGM: PTWJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wijaya Karya Beton's (PTWJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wijaya Karya Beton.

Q

What is the target price for Wijaya Karya Beton (PTWJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wijaya Karya Beton

Q

Current Stock Price for Wijaya Karya Beton (PTWJF)?

A

The stock price for Wijaya Karya Beton (OTCGM: PTWJF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wijaya Karya Beton (PTWJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wijaya Karya Beton.

Q

When is Wijaya Karya Beton (OTCGM:PTWJF) reporting earnings?

A

Wijaya Karya Beton does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wijaya Karya Beton (PTWJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wijaya Karya Beton.

Q

What sector and industry does Wijaya Karya Beton (PTWJF) operate in?

A

Wijaya Karya Beton is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.