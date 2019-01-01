QQQ
PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk manufactures and distributes ceramic tiles in Indonesia. Its products include marble, plain, granite, strata, rustic, decorative and wood. The company sells its products under the Arwana Ceramic Tiles brand through distributors and retail outlets. Business activity is functioned through nearly every city and major towns in Indonesia together with thousands of retail outlets. Revenue for the organization is derived solely from the sale of products.

Arwana Citramulia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Arwana Citramulia (PTWCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arwana Citramulia (OTCPK: PTWCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Arwana Citramulia's (PTWCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arwana Citramulia.

Q

What is the target price for Arwana Citramulia (PTWCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arwana Citramulia

Q

Current Stock Price for Arwana Citramulia (PTWCF)?

A

The stock price for Arwana Citramulia (OTCPK: PTWCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arwana Citramulia (PTWCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arwana Citramulia.

Q

When is Arwana Citramulia (OTCPK:PTWCF) reporting earnings?

A

Arwana Citramulia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arwana Citramulia (PTWCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arwana Citramulia.

Q

What sector and industry does Arwana Citramulia (PTWCF) operate in?

A

Arwana Citramulia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.