PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk manufactures and distributes ceramic tiles in Indonesia. Its products include marble, plain, granite, strata, rustic, decorative and wood. The company sells its products under the Arwana Ceramic Tiles brand through distributors and retail outlets. Business activity is functioned through nearly every city and major towns in Indonesia together with thousands of retail outlets. Revenue for the organization is derived solely from the sale of products.