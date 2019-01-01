QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Palmetto Real Estate Trust is a real estate company. It is primarily involved in the commercial real estate leasing activity.

Palmetto Real Estate Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Palmetto Real Estate (PTTTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Palmetto Real Estate (OTC: PTTTS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Palmetto Real Estate's (PTTTS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Palmetto Real Estate.

Q

What is the target price for Palmetto Real Estate (PTTTS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Palmetto Real Estate

Q

Current Stock Price for Palmetto Real Estate (PTTTS)?

A

The stock price for Palmetto Real Estate (OTC: PTTTS) is $8.15 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:38:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Palmetto Real Estate (PTTTS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Palmetto Real Estate (OTC:PTTTS) reporting earnings?

A

Palmetto Real Estate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Palmetto Real Estate (PTTTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Palmetto Real Estate.

Q

What sector and industry does Palmetto Real Estate (PTTTS) operate in?

A

Palmetto Real Estate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.