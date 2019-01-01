QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Total Bangun Persada Tbk operates in building construction service business. It acts as the main contractor and design and build contractor in construction service segment. It is also engaged in the business service of leasing or rental and others, covering the equipment rental, property rental, and training fee. The operating business segments are Construction and Rental and others with maximum revenue derived from Construction segment. Its services are project administration, selection and procurement of building materials, optimal application of construction methods, site management, recruitment and management of all sub-contractors, coordination and periodical monitoring.

Total Bangun Persada Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Total Bangun Persada (PTTOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Total Bangun Persada (OTCGM: PTTOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Total Bangun Persada's (PTTOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Total Bangun Persada.

Q

What is the target price for Total Bangun Persada (PTTOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Total Bangun Persada

Q

Current Stock Price for Total Bangun Persada (PTTOF)?

A

The stock price for Total Bangun Persada (OTCGM: PTTOF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Total Bangun Persada (PTTOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Total Bangun Persada.

Q

When is Total Bangun Persada (OTCGM:PTTOF) reporting earnings?

A

Total Bangun Persada does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Total Bangun Persada (PTTOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Total Bangun Persada.

Q

What sector and industry does Total Bangun Persada (PTTOF) operate in?

A

Total Bangun Persada is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.