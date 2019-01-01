PT Total Bangun Persada Tbk operates in building construction service business. It acts as the main contractor and design and build contractor in construction service segment. It is also engaged in the business service of leasing or rental and others, covering the equipment rental, property rental, and training fee. The operating business segments are Construction and Rental and others with maximum revenue derived from Construction segment. Its services are project administration, selection and procurement of building materials, optimal application of construction methods, site management, recruitment and management of all sub-contractors, coordination and periodical monitoring.