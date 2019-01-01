QQQ
PT Tunas Baru Lampung Tbk is an Indonesian company which is in the business of manufacturing of palm cooking oil, sugar, crude palm oil and soap, and in the palm, and sugar cane plantations. The company also produces crude coconut oil, stearine, crude palm oil, pal kernel oil, other consumer products such as cream soap and laundry soap. It operates through two business segments namely Plantations and Manufacturing. The company's product brands include Gunung Agung, Bumi Waras, Rossy, Tawon, and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Manufacturing segment.

Tunas Baru Lampung Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tunas Baru Lampung (PTTBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tunas Baru Lampung (OTCGM: PTTBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tunas Baru Lampung's (PTTBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tunas Baru Lampung.

Q

What is the target price for Tunas Baru Lampung (PTTBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tunas Baru Lampung

Q

Current Stock Price for Tunas Baru Lampung (PTTBF)?

A

The stock price for Tunas Baru Lampung (OTCGM: PTTBF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tunas Baru Lampung (PTTBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tunas Baru Lampung.

Q

When is Tunas Baru Lampung (OTCGM:PTTBF) reporting earnings?

A

Tunas Baru Lampung does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tunas Baru Lampung (PTTBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tunas Baru Lampung.

Q

What sector and industry does Tunas Baru Lampung (PTTBF) operate in?

A

Tunas Baru Lampung is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.