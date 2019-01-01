PT Tunas Baru Lampung Tbk is an Indonesian company which is in the business of manufacturing of palm cooking oil, sugar, crude palm oil and soap, and in the palm, and sugar cane plantations. The company also produces crude coconut oil, stearine, crude palm oil, pal kernel oil, other consumer products such as cream soap and laundry soap. It operates through two business segments namely Plantations and Manufacturing. The company's product brands include Gunung Agung, Bumi Waras, Rossy, Tawon, and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Manufacturing segment.