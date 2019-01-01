PT Sawit Sumbermas Sarana Tbk operates several palm oil plantations and mills in Southeast Asia. It acquired land by either purchasing, obtaining land permits, or through a licensing process. The company harvests and processes the crops into crude palm oil, palm kernels, and palm kernel oil. Performance and plantation management is consistently monitored by agronomists, plant engineers, and experienced management. To achieve optimal capacity at its mills, the company may purchase crude palm oil from local farmers. It markets, sells, and distributes products directly to consumers and implemented a system where its sales team negotiates the price and delivery terms for each sale.