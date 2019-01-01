QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.23 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
10.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
34.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Petro Viking Energy Inc is engaged in in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in western Canada.

Analyst Ratings

Petro Viking Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Petro Viking Energy (PTRVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petro Viking Energy (OTCPK: PTRVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Petro Viking Energy's (PTRVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Petro Viking Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Petro Viking Energy (PTRVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Petro Viking Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Petro Viking Energy (PTRVF)?

A

The stock price for Petro Viking Energy (OTCPK: PTRVF) is $0.3 last updated Tue Nov 16 2021 17:27:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Petro Viking Energy (PTRVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petro Viking Energy.

Q

When is Petro Viking Energy (OTCPK:PTRVF) reporting earnings?

A

Petro Viking Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Petro Viking Energy (PTRVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petro Viking Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Petro Viking Energy (PTRVF) operate in?

A

Petro Viking Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.