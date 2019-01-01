QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/155.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 0.62
Mkt Cap
250.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
677.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pointerra Ltd is engaged in the development and commercialization of its 3D geospatial data technology. It focuses on building an online Data as a Service (DaaS) solution for mapping the earth from three dimensional (3D) point clouds. The company technology offers real-time, dynamic Web viewing tools for providing access to user's data from any device in any location.

Pointerra Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pointerra (PTRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pointerra (OTCPK: PTRRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pointerra's (PTRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pointerra.

Q

What is the target price for Pointerra (PTRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pointerra

Q

Current Stock Price for Pointerra (PTRRF)?

A

The stock price for Pointerra (OTCPK: PTRRF) is $0.37 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 14:32:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pointerra (PTRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pointerra.

Q

When is Pointerra (OTCPK:PTRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Pointerra does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pointerra (PTRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pointerra.

Q

What sector and industry does Pointerra (PTRRF) operate in?

A

Pointerra is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.