|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ROK Resources (OTCPK: PTRDF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ROK Resources.
There is no analysis for ROK Resources
The stock price for ROK Resources (OTCPK: PTRDF) is $0.2152 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:01:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ROK Resources.
ROK Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for ROK Resources.
ROK Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.