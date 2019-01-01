QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
16M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
74.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ROK Resources Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration company. The company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ROK Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ROK Resources (PTRDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ROK Resources (OTCPK: PTRDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ROK Resources's (PTRDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ROK Resources.

Q

What is the target price for ROK Resources (PTRDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ROK Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for ROK Resources (PTRDF)?

A

The stock price for ROK Resources (OTCPK: PTRDF) is $0.2152 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:01:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ROK Resources (PTRDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ROK Resources.

Q

When is ROK Resources (OTCPK:PTRDF) reporting earnings?

A

ROK Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ROK Resources (PTRDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ROK Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does ROK Resources (PTRDF) operate in?

A

ROK Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.