There is no Press for this Ticker
Pt PP (Persero) Tbk provides construction services. The company organizes itself into seven segments: construction, property and realty, EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction), precast, equipment, infrastructure, and energy. The construction and infrastructure segments, which contribute most of the revenue, offers public construction services, including building airports, dams, railways, and other structures. In the other segments, Pt PP creates and sells construction equipment and materials, develops and operates buildings, and works on projects in the energy, oil, gas, and mining sectors. The company's headquarters are in Indonesia and derives the majority of its revenue domestically.

PP (Persero) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PP (Persero) (PTPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PP (Persero) (OTCPK: PTPPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PP (Persero)'s (PTPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PP (Persero).

Q

What is the target price for PP (Persero) (PTPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PP (Persero)

Q

Current Stock Price for PP (Persero) (PTPPF)?

A

The stock price for PP (Persero) (OTCPK: PTPPF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PP (Persero) (PTPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PP (Persero).

Q

When is PP (Persero) (OTCPK:PTPPF) reporting earnings?

A

PP (Persero) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PP (Persero) (PTPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PP (Persero).

Q

What sector and industry does PP (Persero) (PTPPF) operate in?

A

PP (Persero) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.