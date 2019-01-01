Pt PP (Persero) Tbk provides construction services. The company organizes itself into seven segments: construction, property and realty, EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction), precast, equipment, infrastructure, and energy. The construction and infrastructure segments, which contribute most of the revenue, offers public construction services, including building airports, dams, railways, and other structures. In the other segments, Pt PP creates and sells construction equipment and materials, develops and operates buildings, and works on projects in the energy, oil, gas, and mining sectors. The company's headquarters are in Indonesia and derives the majority of its revenue domestically.