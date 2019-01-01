QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/83.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
7.18
Shares
48.2B
Outstanding
PT Puradelta Lestari tbk is a property development company operating in Indonesia. The company develops residential, commercial, and industrial real estate. Many of its projects have a strong foothold in Eastern Jakarta. The company is the developer of the Kota Deltama township, which is located along a road that connects Jakarta to Western and Central Java. The company's residential real estate arm targets the transient middle class seeking sustainable housing with upscale amenities. The company's priorities include land acquisition and development both in and around the Kota Deltama township. Its business segment includes property, hotel and others.

Puradelta Lestari Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Puradelta Lestari (PTPLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Puradelta Lestari (OTCPK: PTPLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Puradelta Lestari's (PTPLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Puradelta Lestari.

Q

What is the target price for Puradelta Lestari (PTPLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Puradelta Lestari

Q

Current Stock Price for Puradelta Lestari (PTPLF)?

A

The stock price for Puradelta Lestari (OTCPK: PTPLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Puradelta Lestari (PTPLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Puradelta Lestari.

Q

When is Puradelta Lestari (OTCPK:PTPLF) reporting earnings?

A

Puradelta Lestari does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Puradelta Lestari (PTPLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Puradelta Lestari.

Q

What sector and industry does Puradelta Lestari (PTPLF) operate in?

A

Puradelta Lestari is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.