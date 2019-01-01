PT Puradelta Lestari tbk is a property development company operating in Indonesia. The company develops residential, commercial, and industrial real estate. Many of its projects have a strong foothold in Eastern Jakarta. The company is the developer of the Kota Deltama township, which is located along a road that connects Jakarta to Western and Central Java. The company's residential real estate arm targets the transient middle class seeking sustainable housing with upscale amenities. The company's priorities include land acquisition and development both in and around the Kota Deltama township. Its business segment includes property, hotel and others.