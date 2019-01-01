QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
963.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
5.34
Shares
48.2B
Outstanding
PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk is a real estate developer in Indonesia. It acquires, develops, and manages residential property, office buildings, hotels, serviced apartments, and shopping centers. Roughly half of the company's revenue is recurring revenue, which it generates from leasing units in shopping centers and office buildings, and from the revenue, it collects from hotels and serviced apartments. The remaining revenue is development revenue, which the company primarily generates by selling condominiums, houses, and office units. Nearly all of the company's revenue is generated in Surabaya or Jakarta in Indonesia. It has three segments namely Office, shopping center and service apartment; Real estate; and Hospitality.

Pakuwon Jati Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pakuwon Jati (PTPKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pakuwon Jati (OTCGM: PTPKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pakuwon Jati's (PTPKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pakuwon Jati.

Q

What is the target price for Pakuwon Jati (PTPKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pakuwon Jati

Q

Current Stock Price for Pakuwon Jati (PTPKF)?

A

The stock price for Pakuwon Jati (OTCGM: PTPKF) is $0.02 last updated Thu May 20 2021 13:30:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pakuwon Jati (PTPKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pakuwon Jati.

Q

When is Pakuwon Jati (OTCGM:PTPKF) reporting earnings?

A

Pakuwon Jati does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pakuwon Jati (PTPKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pakuwon Jati.

Q

What sector and industry does Pakuwon Jati (PTPKF) operate in?

A

Pakuwon Jati is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.