PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk is a real estate developer in Indonesia. It acquires, develops, and manages residential property, office buildings, hotels, serviced apartments, and shopping centers. Roughly half of the company's revenue is recurring revenue, which it generates from leasing units in shopping centers and office buildings, and from the revenue, it collects from hotels and serviced apartments. The remaining revenue is development revenue, which the company primarily generates by selling condominiums, houses, and office units. Nearly all of the company's revenue is generated in Surabaya or Jakarta in Indonesia. It has three segments namely Office, shopping center and service apartment; Real estate; and Hospitality.