Premier Technology PCL provides office rental and invests in the information technology business. The company operates in two segments: Distribution and provision of services relating to computer and computer systems segment and Rent out space and services segment. It offers hardware and software products including IT products, multimedia products, system and data management software, and application software. It also offers services including annual maintenance services, training, and consulting services, outsourcing services, and other services. It derives the majority of the revenue from the distribution and provision of services relating to computer and computer systems.