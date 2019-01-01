QQQ
Premier Technology PCL provides office rental and invests in the information technology business. The company operates in two segments: Distribution and provision of services relating to computer and computer systems segment and Rent out space and services segment. It offers hardware and software products including IT products, multimedia products, system and data management software, and application software. It also offers services including annual maintenance services, training, and consulting services, outsourcing services, and other services. It derives the majority of the revenue from the distribution and provision of services relating to computer and computer systems.

Premier Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Premier Tech (PTPBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Premier Tech (OTCPK: PTPBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Premier Tech's (PTPBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Premier Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Premier Tech (PTPBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Premier Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Premier Tech (PTPBF)?

A

The stock price for Premier Tech (OTCPK: PTPBF) is $

Q

Does Premier Tech (PTPBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Premier Tech.

Q

When is Premier Tech (OTCPK:PTPBF) reporting earnings?

A

Premier Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Premier Tech (PTPBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Premier Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Premier Tech (PTPBF) operate in?

A

Premier Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.