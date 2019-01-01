QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Mar 11, 2021, 11:02AM
Benzinga - Mar 11, 2021, 9:06AM
Pine Technology Acquisition Corp is a newly organized blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pine Tech Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pine Tech Acquisition (PTOCU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pine Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ: PTOCU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pine Tech Acquisition's (PTOCU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pine Tech Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Pine Tech Acquisition (PTOCU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pine Tech Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Pine Tech Acquisition (PTOCU)?

A

The stock price for Pine Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ: PTOCU) is $9.95 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 20:13:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pine Tech Acquisition (PTOCU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pine Tech Acquisition.

Q

When is Pine Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOCU) reporting earnings?

A

Pine Tech Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pine Tech Acquisition (PTOCU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pine Tech Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Pine Tech Acquisition (PTOCU) operate in?

A

Pine Tech Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.