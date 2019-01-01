|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Indo Kordsa (OTCEM: PTNKF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Indo Kordsa.
There is no analysis for Indo Kordsa
The stock price for Indo Kordsa (OTCEM: PTNKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Indo Kordsa.
Indo Kordsa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Indo Kordsa.
Indo Kordsa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.