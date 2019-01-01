QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.39 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
450M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Indo Kordsa Tbk is an Indonesian company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of tire reinforcement materials. Business activity of the group is functioned through various divisions which include, Tyre cord fabric, Nylon yarn, and Polyester yarn. The company generates a majority of the revenue from tyre cord fabric segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Thailand and also has a presence in Other Countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Indo Kordsa Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indo Kordsa (PTNKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indo Kordsa (OTCEM: PTNKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Indo Kordsa's (PTNKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Indo Kordsa.

Q

What is the target price for Indo Kordsa (PTNKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Indo Kordsa

Q

Current Stock Price for Indo Kordsa (PTNKF)?

A

The stock price for Indo Kordsa (OTCEM: PTNKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indo Kordsa (PTNKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indo Kordsa.

Q

When is Indo Kordsa (OTCEM:PTNKF) reporting earnings?

A

Indo Kordsa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Indo Kordsa (PTNKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indo Kordsa.

Q

What sector and industry does Indo Kordsa (PTNKF) operate in?

A

Indo Kordsa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.