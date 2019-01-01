PT Mayora Indah Tbk makes biscuits, candy, wafers, chocolate, coffee, instant food, cereal, and beverages. It also engages in limited real estate activities in the residential and commercial space in addition to those necessary for its core functions. Its biggest brands include Kopiko, Roma, Energen, Torabika, and Beng Beng. The company's revenue is split roughly evenly between its food processing segment and its coffee powder, instant coffee, and cocoa bean segment. PT Mayora sells its products in nearly 100 countries worldwide, but the vast majority of the company's revenue is generated in Asia, and more than half of all revenue comes from Indonesia.