Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2
Shares
22.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Mayora Indah Tbk makes biscuits, candy, wafers, chocolate, coffee, instant food, cereal, and beverages. It also engages in limited real estate activities in the residential and commercial space in addition to those necessary for its core functions. Its biggest brands include Kopiko, Roma, Energen, Torabika, and Beng Beng. The company's revenue is split roughly evenly between its food processing segment and its coffee powder, instant coffee, and cocoa bean segment. PT Mayora sells its products in nearly 100 countries worldwide, but the vast majority of the company's revenue is generated in Asia, and more than half of all revenue comes from Indonesia.

Mayora Indah Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mayora Indah (PTMYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mayora Indah (OTCPK: PTMYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mayora Indah's (PTMYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mayora Indah.

Q

What is the target price for Mayora Indah (PTMYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mayora Indah

Q

Current Stock Price for Mayora Indah (PTMYF)?

A

The stock price for Mayora Indah (OTCPK: PTMYF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mayora Indah (PTMYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mayora Indah.

Q

When is Mayora Indah (OTCPK:PTMYF) reporting earnings?

A

Mayora Indah does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mayora Indah (PTMYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mayora Indah.

Q

What sector and industry does Mayora Indah (PTMYF) operate in?

A

Mayora Indah is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.