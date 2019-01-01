|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Matahari Department Store (OTCPK: PTMSY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Matahari Department Store.
There is no analysis for Matahari Department Store
The stock price for Matahari Department Store (OTCPK: PTMSY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Matahari Department Store.
Matahari Department Store does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Matahari Department Store.
Matahari Department Store is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.