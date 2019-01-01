PT Mandom Indonesia Tbk is an Indonesia-based company engaged in the manufacture of cosmetics products. It operates through segments such as Skincare and make-up, Haircare, Fragrance, and others. The company's main business activities consist of manufacturing and producing of various types of cosmetics, perfumes, toiletries, household cleaning materials and health supplies, plastic packaging, and other items made of plastic. It markets its product under the brand Gatsby, Pixy, and Pucelle. Additionally, it also produces other products under the brand Tancho, Mandom, Spalding, Lovillea, Miratone. The company exports its goods to countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Japan, India, Malaysia, Thailand, and others.