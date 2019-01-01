QQQ
PT Mandom Indonesia Tbk is an Indonesia-based company engaged in the manufacture of cosmetics products. It operates through segments such as Skincare and make-up, Haircare, Fragrance, and others. The company's main business activities consist of manufacturing and producing of various types of cosmetics, perfumes, toiletries, household cleaning materials and health supplies, plastic packaging, and other items made of plastic. It markets its product under the brand Gatsby, Pixy, and Pucelle. Additionally, it also produces other products under the brand Tancho, Mandom, Spalding, Lovillea, Miratone. The company exports its goods to countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Japan, India, Malaysia, Thailand, and others.

Mandom Indonesia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mandom Indonesia (PTMIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mandom Indonesia (OTCEM: PTMIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mandom Indonesia's (PTMIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mandom Indonesia.

Q

What is the target price for Mandom Indonesia (PTMIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mandom Indonesia

Q

Current Stock Price for Mandom Indonesia (PTMIF)?

A

The stock price for Mandom Indonesia (OTCEM: PTMIF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mandom Indonesia (PTMIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mandom Indonesia.

Q

When is Mandom Indonesia (OTCEM:PTMIF) reporting earnings?

A

Mandom Indonesia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mandom Indonesia (PTMIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mandom Indonesia.

Q

What sector and industry does Mandom Indonesia (PTMIF) operate in?

A

Mandom Indonesia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.