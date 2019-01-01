PT Jaya Real Property Tbk is a property development company engaged in the development of housing and industrial estate, development of infrastructure and public facilities, provision of supporting services. The company is developing housing and managing property business in the area of Jakarta Selatan and Tangerang which includes land clearance, real estate developments and tenancy of shopping centers. Its portfolio of properties includes Plaza Bintaro Jaya, Plaza Slipi Jaya, Bintaro Jaya Xchange Mall, BX Rink, BTC and Pasar Modern, and Senen Jaya Wholesale Center, among others. The company operates in two business segments namely, sales of land and buildings and rental and other services. The majority of the revenue is earned from the sales of land and buildings.