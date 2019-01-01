|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Jaya Real Property (OTCEM: PTJYF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Jaya Real Property.
There is no analysis for Jaya Real Property
The stock price for Jaya Real Property (OTCEM: PTJYF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Jaya Real Property.
Jaya Real Property does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Jaya Real Property.
Jaya Real Property is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.