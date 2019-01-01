PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk is an industrial company that constructs and operates toll roads. The company organizes operations into four segments: toll road, operations, maintenance, and other. The toll business segment, which contributes the vast majority of revenue, works on increasing ownership of the company's toll road assets. The operating segment is engaged in operating toll roads, while the maintenance segment provides toll road maintenance services. The other business segment operates fuel stations, leases and sells property assets, and earns advertising revenue. The company is headquartered in Indonesia and derives all revenue domestically.