Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.62 - 7.63
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
22.68
EPS
-292.6
Shares
362.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk is an industrial company that constructs and operates toll roads. The company organizes operations into four segments: toll road, operations, maintenance, and other. The toll business segment, which contributes the vast majority of revenue, works on increasing ownership of the company's toll road assets. The operating segment is engaged in operating toll roads, while the maintenance segment provides toll road maintenance services. The other business segment operates fuel stations, leases and sells property assets, and earns advertising revenue. The company is headquartered in Indonesia and derives all revenue domestically.

Jasa Marga (Persero) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jasa Marga (Persero) (PTJSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jasa Marga (Persero) (OTCPK: PTJSY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jasa Marga (Persero)'s (PTJSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jasa Marga (Persero).

Q

What is the target price for Jasa Marga (Persero) (PTJSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jasa Marga (Persero)

Q

Current Stock Price for Jasa Marga (Persero) (PTJSY)?

A

The stock price for Jasa Marga (Persero) (OTCPK: PTJSY) is $4.74 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:16:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jasa Marga (Persero) (PTJSY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jasa Marga (Persero).

Q

When is Jasa Marga (Persero) (OTCPK:PTJSY) reporting earnings?

A

Jasa Marga (Persero) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jasa Marga (Persero) (PTJSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jasa Marga (Persero).

Q

What sector and industry does Jasa Marga (Persero) (PTJSY) operate in?

A

Jasa Marga (Persero) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.