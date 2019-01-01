PT Hexindo Adiperkasa Tbk distributes heavy equipment and spare parts in Indonesia. Its products include Mini Excavators, Medium Excavators, Large Excavators / Loading Shovels, Wheel Loaders, Rigid Frame Trucks, BELL Articulated Dump Trucks, Used Equipment, ConSite, and Industry Solutions. The company serves the mining, construction, quarry and forestry industries. It has branches and representative offices across Indonesia, including Banda Aceh, Medan, Jakarta, Semarang, Balikpapan, Samarinda, Jayapura, Makassar, Palu, and Kendari, among others.