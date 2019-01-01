QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Hexindo Adiperkasa Tbk distributes heavy equipment and spare parts in Indonesia. Its products include Mini Excavators, Medium Excavators, Large Excavators / Loading Shovels, Wheel Loaders, Rigid Frame Trucks, BELL Articulated Dump Trucks, Used Equipment, ConSite, and Industry Solutions. The company serves the mining, construction, quarry and forestry industries. It has branches and representative offices across Indonesia, including Banda Aceh, Medan, Jakarta, Semarang, Balikpapan, Samarinda, Jayapura, Makassar, Palu, and Kendari, among others.

Hexindo Adiperkasa Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hexindo Adiperkasa (PTHXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hexindo Adiperkasa (OTCEM: PTHXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hexindo Adiperkasa's (PTHXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hexindo Adiperkasa.

Q

What is the target price for Hexindo Adiperkasa (PTHXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hexindo Adiperkasa

Q

Current Stock Price for Hexindo Adiperkasa (PTHXF)?

A

The stock price for Hexindo Adiperkasa (OTCEM: PTHXF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hexindo Adiperkasa (PTHXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hexindo Adiperkasa.

Q

When is Hexindo Adiperkasa (OTCEM:PTHXF) reporting earnings?

A

Hexindo Adiperkasa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hexindo Adiperkasa (PTHXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hexindo Adiperkasa.

Q

What sector and industry does Hexindo Adiperkasa (PTHXF) operate in?

A

Hexindo Adiperkasa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.