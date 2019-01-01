QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-4
Shares
4.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Hero Supermarket Tbk is engaged in the operation of hypermarkets, supermarkets, retailing stores, trading, and services. The company's core business of Giant Ekstra and Giant Ekspres were the main drivers of revenue growth, in both absolute and on a like-for-like basis. Giant Ekstra is a hypermarket format that offers customers the widest range of goods under one roof. Its brands include Hero: Hero Supermarket since its inception with a modern concept that offers premium quality products including imported products; Guardian: Provides pharmaceutical products and medicines, but also offers a variety range of Health and Beauty products; IKEA: Teamed up to open the first IKEA store in Indonesia which is a brand with above 350 stores across the world.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hero Supermarket Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hero Supermarket (PTHSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hero Supermarket (OTCGM: PTHSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hero Supermarket's (PTHSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hero Supermarket.

Q

What is the target price for Hero Supermarket (PTHSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hero Supermarket

Q

Current Stock Price for Hero Supermarket (PTHSF)?

A

The stock price for Hero Supermarket (OTCGM: PTHSF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hero Supermarket (PTHSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hero Supermarket.

Q

When is Hero Supermarket (OTCGM:PTHSF) reporting earnings?

A

Hero Supermarket does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hero Supermarket (PTHSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hero Supermarket.

Q

What sector and industry does Hero Supermarket (PTHSF) operate in?

A

Hero Supermarket is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.