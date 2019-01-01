PT Hero Supermarket Tbk is engaged in the operation of hypermarkets, supermarkets, retailing stores, trading, and services. The company's core business of Giant Ekstra and Giant Ekspres were the main drivers of revenue growth, in both absolute and on a like-for-like basis. Giant Ekstra is a hypermarket format that offers customers the widest range of goods under one roof. Its brands include Hero: Hero Supermarket since its inception with a modern concept that offers premium quality products including imported products; Guardian: Provides pharmaceutical products and medicines, but also offers a variety range of Health and Beauty products; IKEA: Teamed up to open the first IKEA store in Indonesia which is a brand with above 350 stores across the world.