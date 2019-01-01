PTT Global Chemical PCL manufactures and sells refined oil products and a variety of chemicals including ethylene, propylene, polyethylene, and biochemical products. The company's customers include energy, cosmetics, textile, plastic container, livestock feed, pharmaceutical, and construction industries. The firm organizes itself into seven segments based on the product. The Refinery segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells oil distillates including jet fuel, diesel, and fuel oil. The other six segments are Aromatics Olefins & Derivatives, Green Chemicals, Performance Materials and Chemicals, Investments in Other Joint Ventures and Associates, Services, and Others. The majority of revenue comes from Thailand.