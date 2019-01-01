QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.11/1.10%
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk is a provider of coverage solutions. The firm's primary business is leasing space for antennas and other equipment for wireless signal transmission to telecommunication operators. PT Tower Bersama's other services include network planning, land acquisition and site licensing, infrastructure design and construction, network installation and project management, network expansion rollouts, and ongoing servicing. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in Indonesia.

Tower Bersama Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tower Bersama (PTFRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tower Bersama (OTCPK: PTFRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tower Bersama's (PTFRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tower Bersama.

Q

What is the target price for Tower Bersama (PTFRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tower Bersama

Q

Current Stock Price for Tower Bersama (PTFRY)?

A

The stock price for Tower Bersama (OTCPK: PTFRY) is $10 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 15:27:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tower Bersama (PTFRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tower Bersama.

Q

When is Tower Bersama (OTCPK:PTFRY) reporting earnings?

A

Tower Bersama does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tower Bersama (PTFRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tower Bersama.

Q

What sector and industry does Tower Bersama (PTFRY) operate in?

A

Tower Bersama is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.