Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/272K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.46 - 0.61
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of textile products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Vietnam and also has a presence in China, Hong Kong, America, Sri Lanka, India, Haiti, Africa, Other South East Asia countries, and Other Countries. Its product is used in garments, including men's, women's and children's clothing, sportswear, swimwear, and inner-wear.

Pacific Textiles Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Textiles Hldgs (PTEXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Textiles Hldgs (OTCGM: PTEXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacific Textiles Hldgs's (PTEXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific Textiles Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Textiles Hldgs (PTEXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific Textiles Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Textiles Hldgs (PTEXF)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Textiles Hldgs (OTCGM: PTEXF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacific Textiles Hldgs (PTEXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Textiles Hldgs.

Q

When is Pacific Textiles Hldgs (OTCGM:PTEXF) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Textiles Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific Textiles Hldgs (PTEXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Textiles Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Textiles Hldgs (PTEXF) operate in?

A

Pacific Textiles Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.