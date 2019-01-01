Proteo Inc operates as a clinical-stage drug development company that engages in the development of anti-inflammatory treatments for rare diseases with unmet needs. It develops, promotes and markets pharmaceuticals and other biotech products. The company is engaged in the development of pharmaceuticals based on the body's own tools and weapons to fight inflammatory diseases. It has obtained Orphan drug designations within the European Union for the use of Elafin for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension as well as for the treatment of esophageal cancer.