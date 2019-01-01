QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Proteo Inc operates as a clinical-stage drug development company that engages in the development of anti-inflammatory treatments for rare diseases with unmet needs. It develops, promotes and markets pharmaceuticals and other biotech products. The company is engaged in the development of pharmaceuticals based on the body's own tools and weapons to fight inflammatory diseases. It has obtained Orphan drug designations within the European Union for the use of Elafin for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension as well as for the treatment of esophageal cancer.

Proteo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Proteo (PTEO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Proteo (OTCEM: PTEO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Proteo's (PTEO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Proteo.

Q

What is the target price for Proteo (PTEO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Proteo

Q

Current Stock Price for Proteo (PTEO)?

A

The stock price for Proteo (OTCEM: PTEO) is $0.0899 last updated Tue Jul 21 2020 19:57:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Proteo (PTEO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Proteo.

Q

When is Proteo (OTCEM:PTEO) reporting earnings?

A

Proteo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Proteo (PTEO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Proteo.

Q

What sector and industry does Proteo (PTEO) operate in?

A

Proteo is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.