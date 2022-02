PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk is an Indonesian finance company. The majority of revenue for the company is derived from consumer financing for used or new cars or motorcycles, electronic goods, furniture, and others. Besides conventional consumer financing, the company also offers Islamic consumer financing, finance leasing and operating leasing for automobiles. The company's geographical business segment into areas consisting of Jabodetabekser (Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Area), West Java, Central Java, East Java, Sumatera, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Bali & Nusa Tenggara.