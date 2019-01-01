Parade Technologies Ltd supplies mixed-signal integrated circuits for a variety of display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics, and display panels. The company's host of products serve customers with needs for display, storage, and interface applications. As a fabless semiconductor company, Parade manufactures and designs its integrated circuits, but outsources the fabrication of silicon wafers for semiconductors. The company has branch offices and subsidiaries dedicated to designing, engineering, support, and logistical services in Asian countries, but services a global customer base.