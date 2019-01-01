PT Wilmar Cahaya Indonesia Tbk manufactures vegetable oil and vegetable oils specialties made from raw materials of palm oil, core palm oil, and tengkawang seeds. The company produces vegetable oils and Specialty Vegetable Oils (MNS) made from Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel, and Illipe Nuts and its derivatives. The specialty oils it produces include cocoa butter equivalents (CBE) and cocoa butter substitutes (CBS). It operates through the food industry segment that is production of vegetable and specialty oils.