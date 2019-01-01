QQQ
PT Wilmar Cahaya Indonesia Tbk manufactures vegetable oil and vegetable oils specialties made from raw materials of palm oil, core palm oil, and tengkawang seeds. The company produces vegetable oils and Specialty Vegetable Oils (MNS) made from Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel, and Illipe Nuts and its derivatives. The specialty oils it produces include cocoa butter equivalents (CBE) and cocoa butter substitutes (CBS). It operates through the food industry segment that is production of vegetable and specialty oils.

Wilmar Cahaya Indonesia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wilmar Cahaya Indonesia (PTCXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wilmar Cahaya Indonesia (OTCEM: PTCXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wilmar Cahaya Indonesia's (PTCXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wilmar Cahaya Indonesia.

Q

What is the target price for Wilmar Cahaya Indonesia (PTCXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wilmar Cahaya Indonesia

Q

Current Stock Price for Wilmar Cahaya Indonesia (PTCXF)?

A

The stock price for Wilmar Cahaya Indonesia (OTCEM: PTCXF) is $0.12 last updated Fri Jul 10 2020 15:28:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wilmar Cahaya Indonesia (PTCXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wilmar Cahaya Indonesia.

Q

When is Wilmar Cahaya Indonesia (OTCEM:PTCXF) reporting earnings?

A

Wilmar Cahaya Indonesia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wilmar Cahaya Indonesia (PTCXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wilmar Cahaya Indonesia.

Q

What sector and industry does Wilmar Cahaya Indonesia (PTCXF) operate in?

A

Wilmar Cahaya Indonesia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.