There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Petrocorp Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Petrocorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Petrocorp (PTCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petrocorp (OTCPK: PTCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Petrocorp's (PTCP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Petrocorp.

Q

What is the target price for Petrocorp (PTCP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Petrocorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Petrocorp (PTCP)?

A

The stock price for Petrocorp (OTCPK: PTCP) is $0.01 last updated Mon Oct 16 2017 14:50:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Petrocorp (PTCP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petrocorp.

Q

When is Petrocorp (OTCPK:PTCP) reporting earnings?

A

Petrocorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Petrocorp (PTCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petrocorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Petrocorp (PTCP) operate in?

A

Petrocorp is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.