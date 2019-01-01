PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk produces petrochemicals. Its products are olefins, polyolefins, styrene monomer, butadiene, and its byproducts. The company operates through Olefin; Polyolefin; Styrene monomer; Butadiene; Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) and Butene-1 and Tanks and jetty rental. It generates maximum revenue from the polyolefins segment. The Polyolefins segment comprises the manufacturing of polyethylene and polypropylene petrochemicals.