QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
1.34/7.95%
52 Wk
12.35 - 17.18
Mkt Cap
14.6B
Payout Ratio
481.28
Open
-
P/E
58.14
EPS
0
Shares
865.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk produces petrochemicals. Its products are olefins, polyolefins, styrene monomer, butadiene, and its byproducts. The company operates through Olefin; Polyolefin; Styrene monomer; Butadiene; Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) and Butene-1 and Tanks and jetty rental. It generates maximum revenue from the polyolefins segment. The Polyolefins segment comprises the manufacturing of polyethylene and polypropylene petrochemicals.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chandra Asri Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Chandra Asri (PTCAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chandra Asri (OTCPK: PTCAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chandra Asri's (PTCAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chandra Asri.

Q

What is the target price for Chandra Asri (PTCAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chandra Asri (OTCPK: PTCAY) was reported by on January 24, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PTCAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chandra Asri (PTCAY)?

A

The stock price for Chandra Asri (OTCPK: PTCAY) is $16.86 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 15:03:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chandra Asri (PTCAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 8, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 3, 2018.

Q

When is Chandra Asri (OTCPK:PTCAY) reporting earnings?

A

Chandra Asri does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chandra Asri (PTCAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chandra Asri.

Q

What sector and industry does Chandra Asri (PTCAY) operate in?

A

Chandra Asri is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.