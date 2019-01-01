QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pope & Talbot Inc is a manufacturer of pulp and wood products. The company produces sawdust pulp for use in making newsprint, tissue, and coated and uncoated paper.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pope & Talbot Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pope & Talbot (PTBTQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pope & Talbot (OTCEM: PTBTQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pope & Talbot's (PTBTQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pope & Talbot.

Q

What is the target price for Pope & Talbot (PTBTQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pope & Talbot

Q

Current Stock Price for Pope & Talbot (PTBTQ)?

A

The stock price for Pope & Talbot (OTCEM: PTBTQ) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:31:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pope & Talbot (PTBTQ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 25, 2005 to stockholders of record on August 9, 2005.

Q

When is Pope & Talbot (OTCEM:PTBTQ) reporting earnings?

A

Pope & Talbot does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pope & Talbot (PTBTQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pope & Talbot.

Q

What sector and industry does Pope & Talbot (PTBTQ) operate in?

A

Pope & Talbot is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.