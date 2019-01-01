QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk is an Indonesian state-owned bank, with the government holding just over half of the bank's outstanding shares. BNI's main banking activities include deposit-taking, providing credit, issuing debt instruments, money transfer services, secondary market services, wholesale banking, custody banking, capital investment, and other services. Its business divisions include business banking, consumer banking, and international banking and treasury. Most of the bank's operational presence is in Indonesia, but it has some credit exposure to other parts of Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Bank Negara Indonesia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bank Negara Indonesia (PTBRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank Negara Indonesia (OTCPK: PTBRY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bank Negara Indonesia's (PTBRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank Negara Indonesia.

Q

What is the target price for Bank Negara Indonesia (PTBRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank Negara Indonesia

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank Negara Indonesia (PTBRY)?

A

The stock price for Bank Negara Indonesia (OTCPK: PTBRY) is $13.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:38:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank Negara Indonesia (PTBRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 10, 2012.

Q

When is Bank Negara Indonesia (OTCPK:PTBRY) reporting earnings?

A

Bank Negara Indonesia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank Negara Indonesia (PTBRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank Negara Indonesia.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank Negara Indonesia (PTBRY) operate in?

A

Bank Negara Indonesia is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.