Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/129.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
979.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Berlina Tbk is an Indonesia based company that provides a one-stop solution for the plastic packaging industry. It is primarily involved in the production process range of blow molding, injection molding, decoration, mold shop, laminated tube, plastic tube, thermoforming, and others. The main focus of the group is to serve multi-national companies engaged in the field of cosmetics and care, household appliances, food and beverage, pesticides, and others. Its segments are production and distribution of plastic bottles, toothbrushes, and molds; production and distribution of laminating tubes and plastic tubes.

Berlina Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Berlina (PTBRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Berlina (OTCEM: PTBRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Berlina's (PTBRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Berlina.

Q

What is the target price for Berlina (PTBRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Berlina

Q

Current Stock Price for Berlina (PTBRF)?

A

The stock price for Berlina (OTCEM: PTBRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Berlina (PTBRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Berlina.

Q

When is Berlina (OTCEM:PTBRF) reporting earnings?

A

Berlina does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Berlina (PTBRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Berlina.

Q

What sector and industry does Berlina (PTBRF) operate in?

A

Berlina is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.