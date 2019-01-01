PT Berlina Tbk is an Indonesia based company that provides a one-stop solution for the plastic packaging industry. It is primarily involved in the production process range of blow molding, injection molding, decoration, mold shop, laminated tube, plastic tube, thermoforming, and others. The main focus of the group is to serve multi-national companies engaged in the field of cosmetics and care, household appliances, food and beverage, pesticides, and others. Its segments are production and distribution of plastic bottles, toothbrushes, and molds; production and distribution of laminating tubes and plastic tubes.