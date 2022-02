PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Barat Dan Banten Tbk, formerly PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Barat & Banten Tbk is a provider of consumer and commercial banking services in Indonesia. The bank derives all revenue domestically through a network of branches, offices and payment points. The bank operates under two segments: Conventional and Sharia. Services offered within these segments include deposits, current accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, syndicated loans, working capital loans, supply chain financing, credit cards and mutual funds. In addition, international banking services are provided such as foreign exchange trading, hedging instruments, treasury services and Western Union. The Republic of Indonesia and the Government of Tangerang are major shareholders.