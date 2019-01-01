QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk is a commercial bank. The company's products and services include micro banking, savings, safe box, loans, foreign exchange, certificates, bank drafts, E-channel services, and other banking services. Its primary geographical segments include Jawa, Bali dan and Lombok, Sumatera, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi, Maluku dan and Papua. The company derives a majority of revenue from Jawa, Bali dan and Lombok segment.

Bank Mayapada Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bank Mayapada (PTBMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank Mayapada (OTCPK: PTBMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank Mayapada's (PTBMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank Mayapada.

Q

What is the target price for Bank Mayapada (PTBMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank Mayapada

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank Mayapada (PTBMF)?

A

The stock price for Bank Mayapada (OTCPK: PTBMF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank Mayapada (PTBMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank Mayapada.

Q

When is Bank Mayapada (OTCPK:PTBMF) reporting earnings?

A

Bank Mayapada does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank Mayapada (PTBMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank Mayapada.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank Mayapada (PTBMF) operate in?

A

Bank Mayapada is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.