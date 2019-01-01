PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk is a commercial bank. The company's products and services include micro banking, savings, safe box, loans, foreign exchange, certificates, bank drafts, E-channel services, and other banking services. Its primary geographical segments include Jawa, Bali dan and Lombok, Sumatera, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi, Maluku dan and Papua. The company derives a majority of revenue from Jawa, Bali dan and Lombok segment.