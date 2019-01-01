PT Buana Listya Tama Tbk is an Indonesia based shipping company. It is engaged in providing services such as Chartering and vessel operations, Shipping agency services, Ship management services and Crew management services. The group's reportable segments are engaged based on the type of vessels chartered in Gas, Oil, FPSO and FSO, Chemical, and Others. Key revenue is generated from the Gas and Oil, FPSO and FSO segment. Gas tankers provide maritime transportation of liquified gas, which includes LPG, propylene, propane, and LNG. Oil and FPSO tankers provide maritime transportation of lubricating oil, crude oil, and petroleum products, floating tanker facility for production, storage and off-loading of oil.