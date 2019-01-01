QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/56.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
13.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Buana Listya Tama Tbk is an Indonesia based shipping company. It is engaged in providing services such as Chartering and vessel operations, Shipping agency services, Ship management services and Crew management services. The group's reportable segments are engaged based on the type of vessels chartered in Gas, Oil, FPSO and FSO, Chemical, and Others. Key revenue is generated from the Gas and Oil, FPSO and FSO segment. Gas tankers provide maritime transportation of liquified gas, which includes LPG, propylene, propane, and LNG. Oil and FPSO tankers provide maritime transportation of lubricating oil, crude oil, and petroleum products, floating tanker facility for production, storage and off-loading of oil.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Buana Listya Tama Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Buana Listya Tama (PTBLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Buana Listya Tama (OTCPK: PTBLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Buana Listya Tama's (PTBLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Buana Listya Tama.

Q

What is the target price for Buana Listya Tama (PTBLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Buana Listya Tama

Q

Current Stock Price for Buana Listya Tama (PTBLF)?

A

The stock price for Buana Listya Tama (OTCPK: PTBLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Buana Listya Tama (PTBLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Buana Listya Tama.

Q

When is Buana Listya Tama (OTCPK:PTBLF) reporting earnings?

A

Buana Listya Tama does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Buana Listya Tama (PTBLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Buana Listya Tama.

Q

What sector and industry does Buana Listya Tama (PTBLF) operate in?

A

Buana Listya Tama is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.