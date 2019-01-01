QQQ
PT Surya Citra Media Tbk is a holdings company that provides multimedia services, primarily in the television broadcasting industry. The company operates PT Surya Citra Televisi, a free-to-air television broadcasting station. The majority of the company's revenue comes from Indonesia. Surya Citra Media operates numerous channels that display content throughout Indonesia. The company produces its own content for both television and feature films through its subsidiary PT Screenplay Produksi and provides mass media consultation services.


Surya Citra Media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Surya Citra Media (PTBKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Surya Citra Media (OTCPK: PTBKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Surya Citra Media's (PTBKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Surya Citra Media.

Q

What is the target price for Surya Citra Media (PTBKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Surya Citra Media

Q

Current Stock Price for Surya Citra Media (PTBKF)?

A

The stock price for Surya Citra Media (OTCPK: PTBKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Surya Citra Media (PTBKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Surya Citra Media.

Q

When is Surya Citra Media (OTCPK:PTBKF) reporting earnings?

A

Surya Citra Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Surya Citra Media (PTBKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Surya Citra Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Surya Citra Media (PTBKF) operate in?

A

Surya Citra Media is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.