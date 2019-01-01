PT Surya Citra Media Tbk is a holdings company that provides multimedia services, primarily in the television broadcasting industry. The company operates PT Surya Citra Televisi, a free-to-air television broadcasting station. The majority of the company's revenue comes from Indonesia. Surya Citra Media operates numerous channels that display content throughout Indonesia. The company produces its own content for both television and feature films through its subsidiary PT Screenplay Produksi and provides mass media consultation services.