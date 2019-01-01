QQQ
PT Bekasi Fajar Industrial Estate Tbk is a real estate development company based in Indonesia. The business segments carried out by the company include Industrial Estates, Leasing of Production Facilities and Warehousing Facilities, Commercial Industrial Estates and Management of Industrial Estates. The Industrial Area segment, which is the key revenue driver for the company, includes sales of industrial plots and rental of factory production and warehousing facilities. The Commercial Industrial Town segment includes the operation of hotels and offices. The Industrial Town Management segment provision and maintenance of facilities and infrastructure, and clean water supply.

Bekasi Fajar Industrial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bekasi Fajar Industrial (PTBFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bekasi Fajar Industrial (OTCEM: PTBFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bekasi Fajar Industrial's (PTBFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bekasi Fajar Industrial.

Q

What is the target price for Bekasi Fajar Industrial (PTBFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bekasi Fajar Industrial

Q

Current Stock Price for Bekasi Fajar Industrial (PTBFF)?

A

The stock price for Bekasi Fajar Industrial (OTCEM: PTBFF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bekasi Fajar Industrial (PTBFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bekasi Fajar Industrial.

Q

When is Bekasi Fajar Industrial (OTCEM:PTBFF) reporting earnings?

A

Bekasi Fajar Industrial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bekasi Fajar Industrial (PTBFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bekasi Fajar Industrial.

Q

What sector and industry does Bekasi Fajar Industrial (PTBFF) operate in?

A

Bekasi Fajar Industrial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.