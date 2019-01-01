PT Bekasi Fajar Industrial Estate Tbk is a real estate development company based in Indonesia. The business segments carried out by the company include Industrial Estates, Leasing of Production Facilities and Warehousing Facilities, Commercial Industrial Estates and Management of Industrial Estates. The Industrial Area segment, which is the key revenue driver for the company, includes sales of industrial plots and rental of factory production and warehousing facilities. The Commercial Industrial Town segment includes the operation of hotels and offices. The Industrial Town Management segment provision and maintenance of facilities and infrastructure, and clean water supply.