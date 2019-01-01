PT Asuransi Ramayana Tbk is an Indonesia-based company primarily engaged in the general insurance business. The company's products include property insurance, automobile insurance, cargo insurance, marine hull insurance, aviation insurance, contractors' all risks (CAR) insurance, electronic equipment insurance, machinery breakdown insurance, personal accident insurance, money insurance, surety bonds, and customs bonds. It also offers Islamic insurance. The firm operates through the General Insurance and Office Building Rental segments. Most of the firm's revenue comes from the General Insurance segment.