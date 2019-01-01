QQQ
PT Asuransi Ramayana Tbk is an Indonesia-based company primarily engaged in the general insurance business. The company's products include property insurance, automobile insurance, cargo insurance, marine hull insurance, aviation insurance, contractors' all risks (CAR) insurance, electronic equipment insurance, machinery breakdown insurance, personal accident insurance, money insurance, surety bonds, and customs bonds. It also offers Islamic insurance. The firm operates through the General Insurance and Office Building Rental segments. Most of the firm's revenue comes from the General Insurance segment.

Asuransi Ramayana Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Asuransi Ramayana (PTAYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asuransi Ramayana (OTCEM: PTAYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Asuransi Ramayana's (PTAYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Asuransi Ramayana.

Q

What is the target price for Asuransi Ramayana (PTAYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Asuransi Ramayana

Q

Current Stock Price for Asuransi Ramayana (PTAYF)?

A

The stock price for Asuransi Ramayana (OTCEM: PTAYF) is $0.11 last updated Fri Aug 27 2021 19:12:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asuransi Ramayana (PTAYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asuransi Ramayana.

Q

When is Asuransi Ramayana (OTCEM:PTAYF) reporting earnings?

A

Asuransi Ramayana does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Asuransi Ramayana (PTAYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asuransi Ramayana.

Q

What sector and industry does Asuransi Ramayana (PTAYF) operate in?

A

Asuransi Ramayana is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.