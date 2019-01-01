oops!
The page you were looking for could not be found...

Symbol Similar to: PTAWF

No similar symbols found

Top Gaining Stocks

STEC
Santech Holdings
$1.73
103.52%
ROOT
Root
$67.42
66.51%
UUU
Universal Security
$2.16
48.96%
PLBY
PLBY Group
$1.20
44.50%
HPAI
Helport AI
$6.03
41.21%
Session: Oct 30, 2024 4:00PM EDT - Oct 31, 2024 3:59PM EDT
Popular News
Apple Users Hungry For AI: Tim Cook Says 'iOS 18.1 Has Twice The Adoption Rate Of 17.1' — What It Means For iPhone 16
News
Jim Cramer Says Mark Zuckerberg Has 'Your Brain' As Meta Pours Billions Into Global Domination Strategy
News
Cathie Wood Bets Big On Mark Zuckerberg: Ark Pours $19M Into Meta Shares, Dumps Palantir And Tesla Stock
Equities
Apple Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Installed Base Hits New Highs, iPhone Sales Rise As Apple Intelligence 'Supercharges' Product Lineup
Earnings
Amazon Q3 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Q4 Guidance, New Kindles 'Significantly Outperforming Our Expectations'
Earnings
Biggest Gold ETF Posts Highest Monthly Inflows In 2.5 Years As Investors Rush To Safe Haven Ahead Of Presidential Election
Macro Economic Events
Jobs Report Preview: Could October Nonfarm Payrolls Defy Hurricane Disruptions, Strikes And Election Uncertainty?
Analyst Color
Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation, Genomic ETFs Celebrate 10 Years: How Annual Returns Stack Up Against S&P 500
Broad U.S. Equity ETFs
Cannabis Stocks Sink Amid Broader Market Decline And Election Jitters
Cannabis
Stocks Tumble, Nasdaq 100 Selloffs As Tech Giants Disappoint, Crypto Companies Plummet: What's Driving Markets Thursday?
Equities
Fed Interest Rate Cuts Expected, But Economists Warn Of 'Bumpy Course In This Last Mile' To Curb Inflation
Macro Economic Events
Microsoft 'In Major Growth Mode,' Not Slowing Down: 4 Analysts See Strong Azure Demand, AI Monetization Efforts
Analyst Color
Musk Thinks Threads Is 'Boring,' But 275 Million Monthly Users Signal Zuckerberg's Platform Could Be Real Threat To X
Social Media
Microsoft Stock Is Sliding Thursday: What's Going On?
Earnings
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Crosses 1 Million BTC In Assets Under Management
Cryptocurrency
Uber Q3 Earnings: 31 Million Daily Trips, $1Billion Op Income, CEO Not Looking For Big M&A Deals, CFO Expects To Grow Organically
Earnings
Fed's Favorite Inflation Metric Accelerates In September, Personal Income Rises More Than Expected (UPDATED)
Macro Economic Events
As Microsoft, Meta Slide After Earnings Calls, Jim Cramer Says 'Hyperscalers Are Not Warning About Worsening AI Losses'
Analyst Color
Li Auto Q3 Earnings: 24% Topline Growth, 1 Million Deliveries Milestone, Q4 Revenue Outlook Lags Street View
Earnings
Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Remedy To Fix Unhealthy Balance Sheets As MicroStrategy Unveils Massive $42B BTC Purchase Plan
Cryptocurrency

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved