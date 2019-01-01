QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Transportation Infrastructure
The Port of Tauranga Limited, situated in the Bay of Plenty on the east coast of New Zealand, is the country's largest port, handling both container and break bulk cargo. It is involved in export and import of cargo and runs a rail link through to Auckland. The biggest commodities traded through the port are logs and forestry, dairy, fertilisers, oil and coal. The firm's principal activities also include the leasing of land and buildings.

Port of Tauranga Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Port of Tauranga (PTAUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Port of Tauranga (OTCPK: PTAUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Port of Tauranga's (PTAUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Port of Tauranga.

Q

What is the target price for Port of Tauranga (PTAUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Port of Tauranga

Q

Current Stock Price for Port of Tauranga (PTAUY)?

A

The stock price for Port of Tauranga (OTCPK: PTAUY) is $19.825 last updated Thu Sep 09 2021 14:25:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Port of Tauranga (PTAUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 6, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 3, 2015.

Q

When is Port of Tauranga (OTCPK:PTAUY) reporting earnings?

A

Port of Tauranga does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Port of Tauranga (PTAUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Port of Tauranga.

Q

What sector and industry does Port of Tauranga (PTAUY) operate in?

A

Port of Tauranga is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.