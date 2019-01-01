QQQ
PT Astra Otoparts Tbk is an auto parts manufacturer. It produces and distributes a range of auto spare parts. The Company serves almost all automotive manufacturers and replacement part markets in Indonesia both for two-wheeled and four-wheeled vehicles as well as other industries with a wide product range. Its segments are Trading, and Automotive component manufacturing out of which the Automotive component manufacturing segment generates the majority of revenue.

Astra Otoparts Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Astra Otoparts (PTASF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Astra Otoparts (OTCPK: PTASF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Astra Otoparts's (PTASF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Astra Otoparts.

Q

What is the target price for Astra Otoparts (PTASF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Astra Otoparts

Q

Current Stock Price for Astra Otoparts (PTASF)?

A

The stock price for Astra Otoparts (OTCPK: PTASF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Astra Otoparts (PTASF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Astra Otoparts.

Q

When is Astra Otoparts (OTCPK:PTASF) reporting earnings?

A

Astra Otoparts does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Astra Otoparts (PTASF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Astra Otoparts.

Q

What sector and industry does Astra Otoparts (PTASF) operate in?

A

Astra Otoparts is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.