QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.36 - 11.42
Mkt Cap
14.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.01
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
PKO Bank Polski SA is a universal banking group operating primarily in Poland, with subsidiaries in the Ukraine and Sweden. The bank's corporate strategy places a premium on organic growth and acquisitions. It has a strong presence in retail deposits, mortgage loans, consumer finance, corporate deposits, corporate loans, and asset management. Most of its net revenue is net interest income, overwhelmingly derived from customer loans. Net fees and commissions, in contrast, are diversified across loans and insurance, mutual funds and brokerage, cards, and customer accounts. The bank has an appreciably large portion of its deposit base originating from retail clients in relation to competitors.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PKO Bank Polski Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PKO Bank Polski (PSZKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PKO Bank Polski (OTCPK: PSZKY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PKO Bank Polski's (PSZKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PKO Bank Polski.

Q

What is the target price for PKO Bank Polski (PSZKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PKO Bank Polski

Q

Current Stock Price for PKO Bank Polski (PSZKY)?

A

The stock price for PKO Bank Polski (OTCPK: PSZKY) is $11.42 last updated Today at 6:05:30 PM.

Q

Does PKO Bank Polski (PSZKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 12, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 13, 2012.

Q

When is PKO Bank Polski (OTCPK:PSZKY) reporting earnings?

A

PKO Bank Polski does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PKO Bank Polski (PSZKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PKO Bank Polski.

Q

What sector and industry does PKO Bank Polski (PSZKY) operate in?

A

PKO Bank Polski is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.