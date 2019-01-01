PKO Bank Polski SA is a universal banking group operating primarily in Poland, with subsidiaries in the Ukraine and Sweden. The bank's corporate strategy places a premium on organic growth and acquisitions. It has a strong presence in retail deposits, mortgage loans, consumer finance, corporate deposits, corporate loans, and asset management. Most of its net revenue is net interest income, overwhelmingly derived from customer loans. Net fees and commissions, in contrast, are diversified across loans and insurance, mutual funds and brokerage, cards, and customer accounts. The bank has an appreciably large portion of its deposit base originating from retail clients in relation to competitors.