There is no Press for this Ticker
Prism Software Corp operates in the software application industry. The company is engaged in developing different applications for processing and managing documents and data. The products offered by the company include Enterprise Content Management, Automated data capture and Extraction, and Eforms and data collection.

Prism Software Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prism Software (PSWR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prism Software (OTCEM: PSWR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Prism Software's (PSWR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prism Software.

Q

What is the target price for Prism Software (PSWR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prism Software

Q

Current Stock Price for Prism Software (PSWR)?

A

The stock price for Prism Software (OTCEM: PSWR) is $0.000005 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 15:29:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prism Software (PSWR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prism Software.

Q

When is Prism Software (OTCEM:PSWR) reporting earnings?

A

Prism Software does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prism Software (PSWR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prism Software.

Q

What sector and industry does Prism Software (PSWR) operate in?

A

Prism Software is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.