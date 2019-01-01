Philippine Seven Corp and its subsidiaries are mainly involved in the business of retailing, merchandising, buying, selling, marketing, importing and exporting all kinds of grocery items, dry goods, foodstuffs, beverages, drinks and all kinds of consumer needs and in connection therewith, operating warehouses, storage, delivery vehicles and similar facilities. It is also engaged in the management, development, sale, exchange and holding for investments and real estate of all kinds. The firm has Store operations segment.